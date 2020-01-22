Quick and warming dinner with a delicious fish stew

Hello, welcome to all about food. This week combines comfort food with healthy ingredients. Perfect January fare. This recipe is fresh but warming at the same time – perfect for a quick evening dinner after a long day at work!

Fish Stew

2 tablespoons of oil, olive or sunflower

1 large potato, peeled and cut into chunks

1 medium onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

2 x 400g cans of chopped tomatoes

2 tablespoons of tomato purée

½ teaspoon of dried thyme

410g can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

500g plump white fish fillets, such as cod, monkfish or hoki, in big chunks

a generous handful of fresh parsley, chopped

the zest of one lemon

* Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Dry the potatoes in kitchen paper and tip into the hot fat. Cook them covered over a medium heat for five minutes, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are golden. Add the onion and garlic and cook for a few minutes on a high heat until the onion browns.

* Stir in the tomatoes, the tomato purée, thyme, and let it bubble for a couple of minutes. Stir in the beans, salt, and pepper and then sit the fish on top pouring the tomato sauce over the fish. Do not stir or the fish will break up. Cover and simmer for six to eight minutes, until the fish is cooked. Serve sprinkled with fresh parsley and some lemon zest.

And finally...

If you’d like a spicier version of this recipe add one teaspoon of ground cumin and one teaspoon of paprika to the recipe after the onion and garlic have browned a little. Cook for one minute before stirring in the tomatoes. Serve with some chopped coriander instead of parsley and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Gingergirl aka Helen Keown is an artisan food producer who produces a range of handmade luxury jams, preserves and chutneys made from local, seasonal or organic ingredients. Helen’s produce is available nationwide from independent food emporiums and is also available at selected food delis across Europe.

