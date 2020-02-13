Mo Chara: Is your dog microchipped?

Microchipping

Recently we have been getting more and more reports of dogs being found by members of the public who are having a difficult time finding the lost pet's owners. Many dogs, but not all, are microchipped but if you haven't registered your details on the dogs microchip there is no way a vet, rescue worker or pet store employee can find your contact information.

Is your dog microchipped?

The new law for microchipping has come into practice as of April 2016. This law states that you must microchip your dog and have it registered with a government approved database ASAP. To sell a dog you must produce a registered certificate. To buy a dog you must legally transfer ownership or chip it. It’s law now. Owners caught with a non-microchipped dog will have a short period of time to get their dog chipped. Those who choose not to chip their dog will face fines or up to six months in jail. Those indicted will face bigger fines and longer sentencing.

Benefits of Microchipping

On the surface, the major benefit is for the return of lost dogs. A simple scan of the chip and the dog is returned to his owners.

But, it’s the dog’s welfare that benefits the most from microchipping. If you’re buying a pup, the seller must provide a registered certificate, which means you are getting a legally acquired dog. This will, in time, put illegal and unscrupulous puppy farms out of business.

It will act as a deterrent to abandoned dogs and help lower the number of stray dogs in pounds. It will also help reduce the cost to farmers and make dog owners accountable for their dogs attacking sheep, as this can be a costly issue.

Volunteers Needed

As many of you know, our Charity Shops play a vital role in funding the work we do. Currently we are in need of additional volunteers for our Thurles Charity Shop. The shop is located at Knox Hall in Thurles and we are seeking people willing to work one (or more!) shift each week which runs from 10am to 4pm. Duties during the shift include sorting donated goods, stocking shelves, serving customers and helping to keep the work environment tidy.

Volunteering is a great way to build experience for your CV while helping to support a good cause! If you would like to help out, or for more information, please email us, contact us on Facebook, call/text 0864539094 or else pop into the shop and ask for Bridget.

Contact us

For more information about volunteering, pet neutering, fostering or adopting from us at Mo Chara Animal Rescue please email: mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie, call Nikki on 087-2577182 or Carita on 087-6576022, or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).