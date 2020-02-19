My Tipperary life with Janine Kennedy

Janine Kennedy is a chef and writer from North Tipperary. Originally from Eastern Canada, she is currently with the Irish Farmers Journal as acting food and consumer editor for Irish Country Living.

She lives on a dairy farm with her husband and three children. Janine writes about food, food producers, farming and sustainability - and she also puts on the odd pop-up restaurant at The Green Sheep in Thurles.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

I would have to divide this question into kid-friendly or adult-only sections, I think. My perfect day, with my husband and kids, would include a scenic drive around Lough Derg, a visit into my friend Ailbhe Gerrard’s Brookfield Farm to see her lambs and fish and chips at Larkins in Garrykennedy (with a pint of White Gypsy).

If it were just me and my husband, I would go to the Vee and stay overnight at The Old Convent, drink wine and indulge in Dermot Gannon’s eight course dinner. The next day I would nurse my wine headache with coffee and rashers at The Green Sheep.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

Well, first of all, as a blow-in – I didn’t know very much about Tipperary until about 12 years ago. Having been here for seven years and raising a family, I have immense respect for a lot of people. There are many ordinary citizens who make a great contribution to our society by settling here and simply being themselves. Whether you were born and raised here or have immigrated, like myself – we all have a different story and bring something new and interesting to the county. I am especially proud of those who campaigned for women’s bodily autonomy and marriage equality – both of which were achieved in the short time since I arrived.

I love the small school and childcare my children attend - the kindness and attention they get from the staff and the top-rate education they’re receiving – there are so many people contributing to our society in positive ways who, perhaps, don’t even realise. But I see you and I appreciate you.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

One of my first (foggy) memories is learning the rounds system at one of our local pubs. I had a hard time keeping up, if I remember correctly. Learning how to use the immersion (and trying to remember to turn it off) was also interesting.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

I love our little corner of the county. The farm is tucked away, quiet and very beautiful, especially in the summer. It’s a wonderful place to raise kids.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

I think Tipperary is one of the few places left where you can have an unadulterated Irish experience. Tourism isn’t as big here (not yet, at least) and the culture hasn’t been altered to make North Americans like myself feel more comfortable, which is admirable. We have some of the best ingredients at our fingertips – from Dexter beef to raw milk and world-class cheese and some of the most interesting characters producing them.

Our landscape is varied – mountains, lakes, rivers - we have a bit of everything. The people here are hardworking and so kind. I’ve encountered a lot of kindness in Tipperary.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

Some of my colleagues at The Farmers Journal are Tipperary natives and are absolute legends in the industry. Their articles have started many dinnertime conversations at my house and have helped me understand the “farmer jargon” (which is an entirely different language to Canadian English, in case you were wondering).

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Farmers are facing many difficulties and taking a lot of flak in regards to the environment and climate change. I think the climate crisis is the biggest challenge facing the entire world right now, but here, as opposed to being seen as stewards of the land, farmers are often seen as those who are decimating the land. As someone who spends a lot of time telling farmers’ stories, it’s hard not to feel offended by that broad assumption.

This is not to say that large-scale agricultural practises shouldn’t become more natural and environmentally-friendly, but I think there are many out there – men and women – who are making a positive impact on the land and struggling to keep it safe for future generations. We can learn a lot from farmers.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

As a Canadian I’ve traded snowy, six-month-long winters for short, mucky ones. I don’t mind the shorter winters, but if we could have a little less muck, that would be great.