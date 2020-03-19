Get Glam with Gret: Happy Mother's Day

Hello everyone and welcome to the middle of March!

Unfortunately due to Covid-19 our lives are dramatically changed for the time being!

Let’s hope we all remain as safe by the end of it.

This Sunday however brings one of our most cherished days to celebrate and that is our wonderful mothers!

They never want a thing, only their families to be happy and safe. No matter what you do in life, they’ll be there to give out, to push you on, to care and above all to give us all the endless undevoted love we need!

This weekend we may not be able to see them in person but we can still let them know how much we care and need them every day!

There is no time like the present with all that is happening in the world to cherish what we all have!

In the words of my own mothers favourite song: ‘A mother’s loves a blessing no matter where you roam!

Be safe all & have a fabulous Mothers Day!

Chat next week!

Lots of love,

Gretta Xxx