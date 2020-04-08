Get Glam with Gret: Take time to look after yourself

Hello everyone! We are into another week of April and restrictions remain in place so fingers crossed that we are doing the best we can do! I hope you are all staying safe and sane amongst the madness!

This week I’m chatting about a few tips to keep us all going including myself. It’s undoubtedly hard but when it comes to making ourselves feel better we have to do as much as possible!

Get up and let the light in

No matter your form and how the world is acting, get up, open those curtains and get dressed! That’s the first step to feeling good! By choosing to get up early and get out in the garden for a breath of fresh air you'll start the day the best way.

Feel the best you can

Put on your makeup do your hair: I admit I haven’t been feeling the greatest with little or no interaction and it does take its toll! So I decided I wasn’t going to feel so glum anymore and I did my makeup! It took me a maximum of 10 minutes and my hair about 20 minutes but I felt great afterwards. I think once you start to do your own tan, makeup and hair you instantly feel better in yourself! Spray your favourite perfume too. Feeling good on the outside is a step to feeling good on the inside!

Organise your wardrobe

Now I’ll have to take a leaf out of my own book here but as many of us have more free time on our hands, it’s a good opportunity to really sit down and look through our own wardrobes! It allows us to see what we have, to recreate new looks, rewear our favourite outfits and enjoy our own clothes!

Let’s face it we live in an era of fast fashion and now is the time to slow down and adjust to what we have. Once you organise what you have you’ll have a better understanding for different outfit ideas! Put all similar tones and shades together, skirts together, trousers together etc. The best part of de-cluttering is clearing out what you don’t wear anymore. If you haven’t worn it in awhile and never will, bin it!

Plan your outfits

Let’s face it we aren’t going to too many places at present, bar the kitchen or living room, or the odd trip to the shop or out for a quick walk, but we can still plan our casual outfits!

Try get back into the jeans, pick your best pair and your favourite sweater and trainers! Instantly you’ll feel great! For an alternative look change the sweater around and pick your favourite blouse and casual boots to recreate the next look.

In the times that we are in, try to feel the best that you possibly can!

Stay safe all!

Chat next week,

Gretta Xxx