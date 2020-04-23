Get Glam with Gret: Breeze into summer with these midi dress heroes

Hello everyone & welcome back to some style for summer 2020!Granted it’s been extremely hard lately to even get out and motivated but some easy glamorous styles might be just want you need at this time!

With longer and brighter days dressing up but keeping your style as casual as can be will make you feel more alive. As most of our shopping is being carried out online now here’s a few simple styles that I’ve spotted.

First up midi dresses: who doesn’t love an outfit that you’re completely dressed with one simple garment, easy peasy! There are so many out there but these are available from Glitterball.ie.

They are super comfy and easy to wear! Adding some simple accessories like trainers (Dunnes Stores) or mules (Asos) creates different looks and one that you’ll build throughout your wardrobe!

Keeping your basics simple with a denim jacket (iclothing.ie) creates a simple casual effortless look!

Accessories will bring your look to life whether you need a wicker bag or the sunnies (glitzblitz.ie/quayaustralia) you’ll have all the feels of summer in no time!

Keeping your looks simple and casual is super easy to do, stick to the basics and the rest will come!If shopping online at home, remember don’t over spend, purchase items that you can reuse as many times as possible during this period of change and whatever you do be sure to get up, dress up, show up and never give up!

Chat next week! Xxx

Lots of love,

Gretta