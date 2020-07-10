Lough Derg among locations announced for Quest Adventure GEO Series

Quest GEO is the latest and most exciting event to be added to the Quest series of adventure races. This new, unique sporting event will take place on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9, August 2020 giving participants the opportunity to run and cycle their way around a choice of nine locations across the country at their chosen time, in what will be the largest socially distanced adventure of the summer.

Each Quest GEO consists of one route of between 40 and 50km in length involving running and cycling with 6/7 checkpoints.

The nine stunning locations include Killarney, Kenmare, Lough Derg, Glendalough, Cork, Dublin Mountains, Wexford, Carlingford and Achill, each offering their own unique experience in spectacular surroundings.

Participants can complete the route at any time over the course of the two days, navigating their way around their chosen location via a geo caching app which they will receive access to in advance.

While the event is structured to be undertaken independently and is unsupported, participants will receive a detailed online information pack in advance of the event with everything they need to know to complete their summer adventure.

To add to the excitement exact route details will not be released until three days before the event.

Director of Quest events, Oliver Kirwan is delighted to be able to offer adventure racers across the country something new and fresh, “It’s been such a challenging time for the country over the past few months and we are really grateful to everybody for their patience and support. We have had to reschedule some of our events and we know this has been difficult and has caused disappointment for people. Quest GEO offers new and experienced adventure racers the chance to shake off the cobwebs, set a goal for the summer and participate safely. We are so fortunate in Ireland to be surrounded by some of the most amazing scenery in the world and we encourage everyone to embrace the outdoors in their locality this summer. Quest GEO is a great opportunity for individuals or small groups of friends to take on the challenge of an adventure race at a time convenient to them and with a choice of nine locations, they won’t have to venture too far.”

Participants are urged to comply with all government advice relating to Covid-19, particularly maintaining social distancing at all times and not to congregate.

An online leader board will be available and one winner from each event shall receive free entry to the standard Quest of their choice in 2021.

Participants can register for their chosen location online at www.questadventureseries.com.

The multi-disciplined Quest Adventure Series consisting of running, cycling and kayaking will resume in the Autumn with Quest Killarney on October 10 and Quest Glendalough on October 31.