Actor Jeremy Irons praises new writing work from Tipperary poet

Jeremy Irons has praised a new collection of writing in aid of frontline workers, featuring poetry by a young Tipperary woman.

‘One of the positive realisations to come out of this plague, is how we all need each other. I hope these stories help us never to forget as we live our future lives', he said.

Lights on the Horizon is a literary time capsule of poetry, fiction and drama created to honour our frontline heroes.

The newly-published hardback showcases the creative talents of an eclectic mix of fresh voices, seasoned writers and visionary photographers from across the island of Ireland.

Written during the lockdown in March 2020, Lights on the Horizon reflects a people’s thoughts, fears, actions and inactions, as they emerged from the darkest depths of Covid-19. More than anything, it celebrates heroes and hope.

Lights on the Horizon features a poignant collection of short stories, poetry, monologues and fictional diary entries, accompanied by stunning photography.

Among the writers featured is 27-year-old poet Amy O Connor from Tipperary Town, whose poem ‘Soon’ is included in the collection.

Amy describes ‘Soon’ as a ‘hopeful piece of writing that instills positivity and reminds our loved ones that although we are all now students of a life filled with restrictions, we will once again be reunited with them, and soon’.

This year, Amy has been featured in both local and national press with her work. In February, she was also a guest on Virgin Media’s, the Elaine show, where she discussed the rise in popularity of poetry among young people and its migration onto social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

Amy’s debut poetry anthology, A Beautiful Complexity, was published in 2019 and is currently available on Amazon. She also runs a successful Instagram poetry account: @aocpoetry where she showcases her work daily to an audience of over 10.3K followers.

Along with Amy, the book has ties to another Tipperary connection. Mike Arkell, distributor for printer Gutenberg Press, who printed Lights on the Horizon, is based in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

All of the writers and photographers, along with the publishing team, donated their work and their time free of charge to the initiative.

A premium ‘coffee table’ edition will be available in all good bookshops from November 20. RRP €24.95.

‘Lights on the Horizon’ is now available for pre-order from Kerr’s Bookshop in Clonakilty, Bookstór in Kinsale, Philip’s Bookshop in Mallow, Charlie Byrne’s in Galway, with further bookshops to be added. Online pre-orders can be placed on bozpublications.com.

All proceeds go to HSE and NHS Northern Ireland frontline staff.