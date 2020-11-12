Tipperary based interior design business shines spotlight on local crafts

A new Cashel based interior design business is proudly championing Irish designers and aims to put local artists and crafts in the spotlight.

Máire Hennessy O'Connor established Chic Dwelling Décor & Design in the midst of the Covid pandemic however her passion for design is already proving a hit with homeowners.

“Business has been good so far. I was always interested in interior design and I was very lucky in that I had just finished a course with Dublin Institute of Design at the end of March,” she tells the Tipperary Star.

Armed with a background in marketing and a keen eye for design, Máire set to work establishing her online consultancy and retail business, sourcing vintage finds and antiques and lining up crafts people and artists.

She also established a new website, developed logos and branding material and set up social media pages to help get the word out on her new venture. To date she has already lined up a number of craft companies, artists and candle makers whose products are sold through her website including John Hanly throws.

The power of social media has already given Máire’s new business a boost after an image of one of her interior design projects caught the attention of a leading bathroom supplier in the UK.

“The photo got picked up by the company and overnight there was a jump in followers,” she said.

Maire also benefited from valuable support via her Local Enterprise Office, taking part in online webinars and training events to help get her fledgling business up and running.

While Covid restrictions remain in place Máire has been embracing technology by offering Zoom consultancy sessions with clients.

“I’m the same as everyone in that I’ve had to adapt the business as I go while travel restrictions remain in place but online video calls have been a great way to discuss things with clients,” she says.

Her passion for interiors also led Máire to develop her interest in vintage and antique finds which she says are becoming increasingly popular as consumers look to more sustainable ways of shopping.

“Changing the fabric and upholstering a piece of furniture is a fantastic way of using what you have rather than buying new. I am a big believer in the sustainability process and I think people are beginning to realise the value in what they already have but by changing a few small details you can breathe new life into an old piece of furniture.”

With a career spanning 20 years in tourism and hospitality, Máire is keenly aware of supporting and shopping local. Having worked as the coordinator for Tipperary Food Producers Network for the last number of years, she has seen first hand the positive impact local support can have on a business.

To find out more visit chicdwelling.com or @mairehennessyconsulting on Facebook and @chicdwellingdecor on Instagram.