Ultraceuticals Eye Cream to the rescue in time for New Year's Eve!

The skin around the eye area is different to the rest of the face. It is less dense and is more sensitive and can often be one of the first areas to show signs of ageing. Premature ageing of the eye area can present itself as fine lines, loss of elasticity or skin firmness. This can be a result of facial expression and muscle movement or other factors such as exposure to UV or environmental damage.

With the increase of zoom events and being on our phones a little more than usual this year, it is important that the delicate eye area must be treated with products that are designed to allow minimal spread after application to the skin to help fight fine lines and wrinkles leaving the skin looking firmer and more radiant. Ultraceuticals have created two eye creams that improve elasticity and smooth the appearance of fine lines around the eyes.

Ultra C Firming Eye Cream: This advanced age defying eye cream contains pure Vitamin C, plus Ultraceuticals peptides Micro elastin® and Micro Collagen. It helps visibly improve elasticity, firmness and smooths the delicate eye area.

Ultra-Moisturiser Eye Cream: This lightweight hydrating eye cream uses Ultraceuticals’ signature blend of moisturising ingredients to visibly hydrate skin around the delicate eye area. Some of the key ingredients include Ceramide -3, linoleic acid. The formula mimics the skins' own moisturising agents to visibly hydrate the delicate eye area while improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

