SNAPSHOTS POLL
Vote now for your favourite Tipperary Snapshots - week one
Snapshots - We want your old photographs to print and for TipperaryLive.ie
Snapshots - We want your old photographs to print and for TipperaryLive.ie
New seat which was blessed at Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford in 2019. From left to right: Pat Melody, Fr Desmond P.P. and Pat Power Picture sent in by Larry Doocey
Emma Comerford, Sarah-Louise Cooney and Sarah Dunne first day of school 1994 in Presentation Carrick-on-Suir. Picture sent in by Sarah Dunne
Our sponsors: Casey Tiles & Wooden Floors; Tipperary Museum; Aisling Health & Beauth; Sheppard Opticians; Murphy & Ryan Motor Factors Ltd
Mary Ellen Dunphy (nee O' Dwyer), Carrick-on-Suir Miss September 1966. Picture sent in by Sarah Dunne
Eamonn Bargary from Tipperary Town is pictured with friends enjoying Feile 1992. Eamon had this photo on his phone to remind him of those fun filled concert days in Thurles!
Neville O'Connell, Michael O'Connell and son Michael circa 1925. Photo taken at 24 Liberty Square, Thurles. Michael O'Connell was the Vice Commandant of the Mid Tipperary Brigade during the War of Independence and his premises on Liberty Square became the headquarters of the brigade
Welcome to our first Snapshots Poll!
As part of the Snapshots competition we are asking our weekly online readers to vote for their favourite image of the week.
Two winners will go forward every week, leaving six of our readers images going forward to the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.
Get voting now from our selection of photos submitted by readers this week.
We have all become used to scrolling through the galleries of photos on our smartphones but what about those much-loved print photographs stashed away in the attic, in a box under the bed or in that “miscellaneous” drawer in the kitchen? Are they destined to be forgotten forever in the digital age?
Well, it’s time to dig them out and show them some love.
We want readers to take a photo of those much-loved print photos and send them to us. Whether it was taken a few years ago on an instant camera or a few decades ago, we want the photo that stands out for you.
It can be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic or even a holiday snap - we want them all. Yes, even those dodgy “look at the state of my hair” debs photos!
Send us your photos
We want you to dust off the golden oldies, take a picture of your old picture and email it to us.
We will feature your pictures in both our print and online editions. In addition to running your images on tipperarylive.ie and our social media pages we will also carry two pages of your images every week in the Tipperary Star and The Nationalist.
Send your pics to pictures@tipperarylive.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on