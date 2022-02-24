POLL: Will you continue to wear a mask after the lifting of restrictions next week?

YES
NO
UNSURE
The Government has confirmed it will lift almost all Covid restrictions next Monday, February 28th.
The decision was made following advice from NPHET to lift the requirement to wear face masks in most public settings.
Face masks will no longer be needed in retail, hospitality, and other indoor public settings, but will you be comfortable going out and about when the restriction is lifted? VOTE ABOVE
