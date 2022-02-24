Lidl staff in Tipperary raised €13,000 for Jigsaw in 2021

Lidl Ireland has announced they are extending their charity partnership with youth mental health organisation Jigsaw for another two years.

Lidl say in 2021, their 150 Tipperary employees raised €13,000 for Jigsaw.

They are now pledging to raise €2.5 million for Jigsaw nationwide over the next two years.

CEO at Lidl Ireland, JP Scally, says Lidl are very proud of their work with Jigsaw.

"We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Jigsaw, who do such great work for youth mental health and wellbeing in Ireland. We are very proud of the teams in Tipperary and all they've done for our chosen charity and in food donations last year.

"At Lidl, it is important to us that we are supporting causes and charities that our colleagues are invested in and care about. It was with their input and feedback that we decided that an extension of our partnership with Jigsaw was where we wanted to keep our focus.

"Lidl and Jigsaw are to develop and roll out One Good Community™, a 2-year, community-led, five-step well-being programme for villages, towns and cities across Ireland," said Mr Scally.

In 2020, Lidl and Jigsaw joined forces with the LGFA, Lidl's sporting partner, to implement One Good Club™.

They also supported 65 secondary schools (38,500 students) through the rollout of One Good School™, a well-being and mental health programme for students, teachers and parents.

Lidl says that One Good School™ will reach an additional 155 schools across 12 counties over the next two years.

CEO of Jigsaw, Dr Joseph Duffy, says this announcement demonstrates Lidls commitment to mental health in Ireland.

"We are so genuinely delighted that Lidl has selected to extend our partnership for a further two years. This is a clear demonstration of their ongoing commitment to working with us to change the conversation on youth mental health in Ireland.

"Without the commitment of community partners like Lidl, we simply cannot continue to deliver the vital mental health supports and services our young people, their families, and communities deserve.

"We look forward to continuing our work with Lidl, their staff and customers in helping us all better value and better support our young people's mental health," said Dr Duffy.