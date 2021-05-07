WATCH: Moroneys Footwear Clonmel expecting a busy Summer 2021 after lockdown restrictions
Conor Moroney of Moroneys Footwear in Clonmel, Tipperary is "delighted" to be reopening the store after the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
He says supports from the Government and the local authority have been "very important".
"We look forward to those continuing to help people back on their feet, and get town centres up and running again," he adds.
Watch the full video above.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on