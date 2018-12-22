Watch: Tipperary tractor run for EMBRACE Farm attracts thousands to colourful spectacle

The people of Nenagh showed the true spirit of Christmas this Saturday with the town playing host to three major fundraising event for charity.

Early in the day, members of the Tipperary senior hurling team got on their albeit static bikes outside Sportsmans Dream on Kenyon Street to pedal their way towards raising funds for a number of charities, including the Amanda Stapleton Fund.

As the evening drew in, several thousand people lined the streets to watch the inaugural Christmas tractor run in aid of EMBRACE Farm, the organisation that supports those who have been left bereaved by a farm death and those affected by farm accidents.

Over 30 tractors and farm machinery put on a magical display as owners decked the vehicles with more than holly - some spent thousands turning their vehicles into moving Christmas trees.

But before they could move off from Nenagh Mart, Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service had to find Santa, who had gone missing. To the delight of the children - and adults- he was located on Pearse Street and brought to the mart where he was joined by Mrs Claus for a sleigh ride through town, led off by Nenagh Gardai and Tipperary Fire and Service.

The fundraiser, organised by the Ballycommon Sponsored Ride committee also laid on music, with the crowds being entertained with carols at Market Cross while Disney characters mingled among those present, happy to have their photographs taken with the children.

And when all the excitement had died down, around 20 volunteers, including Peaky Blinders star Daryl McCormack from Nenagh, joined local community volunteer Sandra Farrell for a sleep out in aid of the homeless and Mid West Simon

As they bedded down outside Ms Farrell's office on Pearse Street, a cold dampness set in, with rain promised overnight.

Ms Farrell, a Fianna Fail candidate in the next general election, established a food bank in Nenagh this autumn through Mid West Simon, and look after 200 local families.

The demand for the service has been so great that Ms Farrell set up a food bank in Roscrea this Saturday, December 21, and she revealed to the Tipperary Star that more than 60 people used it on the opening day.

The volunteers were being entertained through the night by musicians and members of Nenagh Choral Society who were aiming to keep their spirits high.