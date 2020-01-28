Snow in Thurles as Co Tipperary is caught in cold snap

Snow has been falling across Co Tipperary today, as the county goes through a cold snap.

It snowed in Thurles shortly after 11am, and drivers are being warned to take care on country roads.

It looks set to be cold and windy for the remainder of Tuesday with some bright spells but also widespread showers.

The showers will bring a mix of rain, hail and sleet with some snow on high ground. There will be a strong and gusty westerly wind with highest temperatures ranging just 3 to 6 degrees. Clear spells and scattered showers overnight but with the showers becoming increasingly isolated. Possibly an early frost with lows of 1 to 4 degrees but turning less cold later.

Mid-week:

Current indications suggest it will turn less cold by mid-week but remaining unsettled with spells of wet and windy weather spreading from the Atlantic.