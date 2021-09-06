Clonmel girl Holly is asking the public to vote for her new home in national housing award competition

A new housing scheme in Clonmel at Glenconnor Hill is in the running for a prestigious housing award.
Glenconnor Hill has made the shortlist for the public vote stage of the award in the Community Housing Awards 2021.
Holly Carroll(pictured below in her home with friend Alanah)
, who received a heart transplant a month before moving into her new house, is one of the residents.
Holly is appealing to people to vote for the houses between September 6-13. Members of the public are asked to vote here for Holly's house
