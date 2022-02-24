Fabric of History: Why is the Nenagh military barracks so important?

On Sunday, February 13, 2022, the Tipperary Decade o Revolution hosted a ceremony to mark the centenary of Crown forces leaving Tipperary.
The ceremony has held at Nenagh military barracks following a parade from Banba Square.
Members of Óglaigh Naisiúnta na hÉireann, Enniscorthy Historical Re-enactment Society and family members of those involved in the 1922 group were present.
At the ceremony, Cllr Michael O’Meara, Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, also spoke.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.