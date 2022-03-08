One Million Stars Tipperary exhibit launched in Nenagh for International Women's Day

Today, the One Million Stars Project Tipperary exhibit was launched in Nenagh Arts Centre for International Women's Day.

The project was a collaboration between Ascend Domestic Abuse Service NTCD and Caun Saor Services in Clonmel.

Project Coordinator at Ascend NTCD Kathleen Maher says

"We jointly worked in the last six months to hand out packs in schools, show schools how to star weave and groups as well as individuals, anyone who wanted the opportunity to star weave in the community. So we completed 14,000 stars in Tipperary, so it's a great achievement," said Ms Maher.

The stars were then compiled by students at St Mary's Secondary School in Nenagh into a heart-shaped piece designed by artist Uta Duggan.

The following groups all contributed stars to the piece.

Colaiste Mhuire, Thurles.

Joseph's College, Borrisoleigh.

Borrisokane Community College.

St Cronan's Association service users who attend Mary Gill House in Springfort Nenagh.

Nenagh Craft Group.

Barnardos TLC Kidz Mother's Group.

Roscrea Youth Project.

Healthy Ireland and NTDC SICAP funded the project.

"I would like to thank Ute Duggan for building the display and bringing this concept to life. I would also like to thank Emma Daly, our Volunteer Coordinator, who was exemplary in bringing this project together.

"I would also like to thank The Cathaoirleach of Nenagh District – Michael O'Meara for opening the exhibit and Eva Birdthistle of Nenagh Arts Centre for her support in organising the event.

"Finally, I would like to thank the funders of the project – Healthy Ireland represented today by Dan Downey and NTDC SICAP team represented by Joanne McCarthy," said Ms Maher.

What is One Million Stars

Samoan-Australian artist Maryann Talia Pau started the One Million Stars to End Violence Project in response to the rape and murder of Jill Meagher in Australia in 2012.

In Samoan culture, the star symbolises light, hope and solidarity.

Colourful ribbon is used to weave stars which are then collected to make installation pieces.

The international movement has recently been renamed One Billion Stars to recognise their new goal to weave one billion stars by 2032.

In 2020 Siobhan McQuillan and Amber Women's Refuge brought the project to Kilkenny.

Now there are projects in more than 18 counties with 100,000 woven in Ireland.



One Million Stars in Tipperary

Ascend NTDC and Cuan Saor launched the Tipperary project in November 2022.

Since then, they have distributed the packs to groups and schools around the county.

The heart currently on display at the Nenagh Arts Centre is a culmination of the work of Ascend NTDS, Caun Saor and communities around Tipperary.

Communities in Tipperary have woven 14,000 stars to date.

The One Million Stars Tipperary exhibit will be on display in Nenagh until March 21.