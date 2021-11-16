WATCH: Cashel's Diarmuid Barron stars for Munster A's in win over Connacht

Cashel man Diarmuid Barron starred for the Munster A team in their convincing victory over Connacht in UL last Friday afternoon.
The 36-21 victory was an easy win for the men in red, with Barron captaining the side on a cold afternoon in Limerick, with the former Cashel RFC hooker treating himself to two tries in an impressive individual performance.
^^See Video Above^^
