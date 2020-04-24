WATCH: Templemore musicians create brilliant music video during Covid-19 lockdown

The traditional musicians of Our Lady’s Templemore have been making the most of their time by creating a super video to help lighten the spirits and bring some joy and happiness to everyone’s house.

The musicians featured in the video are part of a traditional Irish music group called Corca Téine 2020 at Our Lady's.

These musicians have been working hard all year and were delighted to reach the second round of Siansa, one of the country’s most prestigious competitions for young traditional Irish music and singing groups this year. The group have also performed for renowned musicians Declan Masterson and Bernadette Nic Gabhain.

Students and staff would like to extend a special thanks to Martin Grey of Grey Mobile Media Ltd for his expertise in video editing and production and especially his patience throughout the whole project.



Accordian: Eoin Leahy

Lorna McGrath

Bodhrán: Gearoid O Sullivan

Guitar: James Grey

Piano: Gillian Fogarty

Harp: EllieMay Fogarty

Concertina: Katie Johnston

Fiddles: Caroline Cormack

Jennifer Sargent

Ukulele: Molly Nevin

Tin Whistles: Sarah Hogan

Naomi Conlon

Banjos: Paul Cormack

Shane Leahy

Clarinet: Paul Cormack