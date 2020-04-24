MUSIC
WATCH: Templemore musicians create brilliant music video during Covid-19 lockdown
The traditional musicians of Our Lady’s Templemore have been making the most of their time by creating a super video to help lighten the spirits and bring some joy and happiness to everyone’s house.
The musicians featured in the video are part of a traditional Irish music group called Corca Téine 2020 at Our Lady's.
These musicians have been working hard all year and were delighted to reach the second round of Siansa, one of the country’s most prestigious competitions for young traditional Irish music and singing groups this year. The group have also performed for renowned musicians Declan Masterson and Bernadette Nic Gabhain.
Students and staff would like to extend a special thanks to Martin Grey of Grey Mobile Media Ltd for his expertise in video editing and production and especially his patience throughout the whole project.
Accordian: Eoin Leahy
Lorna McGrath
Bodhrán: Gearoid O Sullivan
Guitar: James Grey
Piano: Gillian Fogarty
Harp: EllieMay Fogarty
Concertina: Katie Johnston
Fiddles: Caroline Cormack
Jennifer Sargent
Ukulele: Molly Nevin
Tin Whistles: Sarah Hogan
Naomi Conlon
Banjos: Paul Cormack
Shane Leahy
Clarinet: Paul Cormack
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on