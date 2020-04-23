NEWS
WATCH: Tipperary primary school create heartwarming video message for pupils
A primary school in Tipperary have released a heartwarming video dedicated to the schools pupils, their families and front line workers.
The special clip was created by the staff of St. Joseph's NS in Templemore and features photos and video messages from teachers to their classes.
The video, set to Kodaline's hit song Sometimes, has been shared widely on social media since it was posted on April 22.
