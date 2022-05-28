Pride of Place winning community council embarking on fundraising campaign for new projects in Ballyporeen

Category Other
Start 02:00 Saturday - 28 May 2022
End 12:30 Friday - 27 May 2022
Source is delighted to present Billy Roche’s classic memory play which takes you on a journey back in time to the 1990s
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.