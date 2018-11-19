Mooreabbey Milers AC weekly report

International Cross Country

Last weekend saw Willie O'Donoghue travel to Swansea in Wales to take part in the British and Irish Masters cross country and what a job Willie done for club, county and country. Wishing Willie the very best of luck last weekend as he represented Ireland in the British & Irish Masters in Wales club chairperson Patricia Ryan stated Willie is a proud and dedicated clubman who is always there to pull on the jersey for club, county & country and lands excellent results every time. This time was no different on a tough windy 8k course Willie put heart and soul into the run. Biding his time and having put his previous competitive racing into practice Willie moved his way through the field of competitors picking off man after man. This steady pace brought Willie up the rankings to take 3rd man on the O55 bronze winning international team with the Irish team.

Munster Masters

Clarecastle County Clare was the destination for this year's Munster masters cross country. We had eight club members take part in lightening fast races. With perfectly dry under foot conditions each race from the gun was very fast paced. In the ladies we had Mary Louise Ryan, Patricia Ryan and Patricia Blackburn. Mary Louise finished just outside the top 10 in her category her sister Patricia following in a close 17th and Patricia Blackburn finishing 10th in hers. In the men's race we had Stuart Moloney, Barry Hartnett, Tom Blackburn, Gerard Hanley and Damien Holian. In this hard fought race Stuart Moloney finished 2nd overall and also being first scorer took silver in the county team. Barry Hartnett finished 14th in this hotly contested category and Gerard Hanley had an 8th place finish in his category. In the O50 category Tom Blackburn took 3rd place giving him bronze medal while Damien Holian finished in 6th with Willie away in Wales unfortunately we had no O50 club team.

Run in the Dark

Every November as darkness sweeps the globe thousands of people from over 50 cities will pull on their running shoes and red flashing armbands and hit the streets to Run in the Dark. Organised by the Mark Pollock Trust an organisation set up to support ongoing research to find a cure for paralysis. This year the Cork event left Patrick Street at 9.00pm and our very own James Fletcher was in the pack. As the rain lashed down 2,000 competitors took to the start line. Tipping around the course in 42 minutes James described the run as grueling but a great night.

Couch To 5 K Remembrance Run

On Sunday morning last after 10 weeks Patricia Blackburn and her couch to 5k class gathered at the graveyard in Lisvernane Co. Tipperary. Each runner wore white in remembrance of loved ones passed. On a beautiful crisp winters morning at 9am each runner lit a candle then headed out for their 5k run. Great achievements all round as each runner finished the 5k with lots of support from Patricia Blackburn and some of our very own dedicated club runners.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training.

Training Juveniles

Training in the community field in Galbally Monday nights at 7pm and Thursday nights at 6pm. For insurance reasons all juveniles must be registered with the club. Registration forms are available at training each night. Cost of Registration is €15 per juvenile. (Family rates available).

Teenage Training: The club is growing and expanding all the time so Tom Blackburn is going to provide specific training to the teenagers. Tom will provide this training for six weeks initially. It started on Monday November 5 at 7 pm. If you feel your child would benefit from this or you know someone who would be interested let us know. Numbers will be restricted so do get in early. For insurance reasons children must be registered with the club to part-take in the training programme. (Registration €15 per child).

Save The Date

With 5 weeks left to Christmas here's a date for the diary. On Saturday December 29 the Mooreabbey Milers will host their annual mile dash. So add the date to your dairy whether your looking for a PB or a stroll with the family this is the place to be. Runner €8, Walker €5 and €10 family.