Dundrum Athletic Club weekly roundup

TOM WALSH MEMORIAL 10K

The Tom Walsh Memorial 10k was held in Caherconlish, Co Limerick on Sunday January 6. John Kelly ran the race in a time of 39:54.



SUSSEX COUNTY SENIOR CROSS COUNTRY

The Sussex County Senior Cross Country Championships were held on Sunday January 6. Kevin Moore running for Brighton and Hove City AC was 5th and led his club home to Bronze Team Medals.



BRIGHTON AND HOVE 5K PARK RUN

The Brighton and Hove 5k Park Run in England was held on Saturday January 5. John Moore showed that he is still on flying form after the Christmas period to break 20 mins for 5k in 19:43. John returned to racing this past year and is in flying form and recently won the County Masters O60 Cross Country.



DYMPHNA RYAN WINS MUNSTER MASTERS WOMAN CROSS COUNTRY AND ROAD AWARD

Dymphna Ryan returned to flying form this past year and she has been awarded for her efforts by winning the Munster Masters Woman Cross Country and Road Award. In April in Castlelyons in Co Cork, the Munster Novice, Senior and Masters Road race, she won Individual Silver in the Masters 035 and Novice and was 4th Senior Woman. She also lead the County Tipp Team home to Silver medals in the Novice and Masters and Bronze in the Senior. In November she was 6th in the Munster Senior Cross Country at Turnpike, Co Tipperary and led the Club home to Gold medals, which has never been done by a Tipperary Senior Cross Country team since AAI was formed in 2001. Later that month the Munster Masters Cross Country was held in Clarecastle, Co Clare. Here Dymphna strided home to win Gold and lead the Club to Bronze medals. In December the County Masters Cross Country was held in Thurles. Here Dymphna won the race outright and the Gold O35. She led the Club home to be the clear winners of the Gold Medals. Huge congratulations to Dymphna and to the girls making the teams with her, in particular Linda Grogan who was always not far behind or right behind Dymphna. These two ladies finishing in podium position or at the top of the field helped the club win so many medals.



COUNTY SENIOR AND MASTER'S INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The County Senior and Masters Indoor Track and Field Championships were held on Sunday December 30 in Nenagh Indoor Stadium. We had 8 athletes compete. In the 60m we had Noel Casey win Silver Men O40 in 8.79 and Jan O'Dwyer won Gold Women O40 in 10.61 to match her outdoor Gold from the summer. This was Jan's debut in these Championships. In the 400m Noel Casey added another Silver Men 040 in 1:04.02. In the 800m Eimear Loughman was just short of the medals in 2:34.71 and in the Women's Senior and in the Men's Senior Eamon Morrissey won Bronze in 2:29.98. In the 1,500m Eimear Loughman won Bronze in the Women's Senior 5:43.16. In the 3,000m Eamon Morrissey won Silver in the Men's Senior in 9.50, in the Men's O35 Gareth McGlinchey won Bronze in 10:06.55 and in the Men's O55 Michael Moore won Silver in 11:22. Over to the field and we had Liam O'Dwyer win Silver in the Weight for Distance (35lbs) Men O65 in 4.07 and Michèal O'Beirne won Gold in the Weightfor Distance (28lbs) Men O85 in 1.42.



MOOREABBEY MILE DASH

The Mooreabbey Mile Dash was held on Saturday December 29 in Galbally. We had two athletes compete over the short and fast distance. John Kelly was 16th in 5:23 and 22nd Dymphna Ryan 5:35 and was 2nd Lady.



ARRAVALE ROVERS 5K

The Arravale Rovers 5k was on Wednesday December 26, St Stephens Day in Tipp Town. We had 4 athletes compete. John Shanahan won the race in 18:24 and Dymphna Ryan was 1st Lady in 18:51. Also running was 3rs Tommy Byrnes and 4th Tony Delaney.



MSD 4 MILE

The Annual MSD 4 Mile was held on Wednesday December 26, St Stephens Day in Clonmel and hosted by Clonmel AC. We had a huge turnout of 17 club athletes compete. Home for the Christmas Kevin Moore ran a fantastic race to be placed 5th in a competitive race in a new personal best time of 19:29. Next we had 15th Eamon Morrissey 22:12, 36th Martin Keane 23:32, 41st Michael Ryan 23:52, 49th Linda Grogan 24:13, 77th Jim Hally 25:20, 80th Donal Keane 25:24, 84th Michael Moore 25:32, 89th John Moore 25:42, 95th John McCormack 25:53, 100th Noel Casey 26:06, 118th Stephen McDonald 26:54, 130th Karen Coughlan 27:15, 146th Denise Compton 27:53, 165th Mairead Julian 28:21, 178th Mary Keane 28:42 and 273rd Louise Moore 35:32.



RUN OFF THE PUDDING 10K AND 5K

The Run Off The Pudding 10k and 5k was held on Friday December 28 in the Tullaroan hills and hosted by Tullaroan AC. Michael Ryan took to the hills two days after his Clonmel Stephens Day race and won the 10k in 38:45. Martina Butler did well in the 5k to place 18th in 31:58.



CLUB AGM

The Clum AGM was held on Wednesday January 2 at the Scout Hall, Dundrum. Officers elected were: Chairperson, John Moore; Vice Chairman, Michael J Ryan; Administration and Juvenile Secretary, Michael Moore; Treasurer, Declan Buckey; PRO, Laura McCarthy Armstrong; Senior Secretary, Eamon Morrissey; Life Presidents, Michèal O'Beirne and John Kelly.



FIT4LIFE

Fit4life returned on Monday January 7. Every Monday and Thursday at 7pm at the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum. All levels catered for walk, jog or run. €2 per night plus registration.



RIP

It was with sadness that club members learned of the death of Mick Hickey last week. Mick was a great athlete who wore the Dundrum AC colours in the 1960’s. Mick won 4 County Senior Cross Country titles and was part a very strong club cross country team that won many county titles during this period. Mick also won Munster Cross Country titles and won 2 All Ireland 5 mile titles on the grass tracks of the time. Dundrum AC members would like to offer sympathy to his family at this sad time. May he rest in peace.