Mooreabbey Milers AC: Running all corners of Ireland

All Ireland Cross County

The cross country season came to a close last Sunday in Dundalk Co. Louth with the All Ireland Masters Cross Country. Our three Tipperary stars Tom Blackburn, Willie O'Donoghue and Damien Holian were all on the line for the 7k masters All Ireland Cross County race. Unfortunately for our boys it wasn't to be their day finishing after much debate and deliberation the result chopped and changed several times until finally they found themselves at the wrong end of a very questionable decision just short of a podium position in 4th place.

John Tracey 10 Mile

The John Tracey 10 Mile was hosted by West Waterford Athletic Club last Sunday. The race has grown year on year and is a pre entry race which closed when 3,000 entries was reached. The run is sponsored by AIB Bank, Garveys Super-Valu, Tipperary Water, Flahavan's, Munster Signs & Print, Déise Design, along with many other local businesses and individuals who are all giving valuable support helping to make the day a great occasion for the town of Dungarvan. Top class club runners and internationals competed over a fast flat 10 mile course around the historic town of Dungarvan. Out in the Mooreabbey colours was John Reardon, Marie O'Shea, Mary Pyke and Padraigin Riggs. Padraigin finished 3rd in her category.

Milford Hospice 10k

The annual 10Km Run/Walk took place last Sunday on the grounds of the University of Limerick. Following on from the Christmas festivities and New Year resolutions what better way to kick start the new year than participating in the Milford Hospice Fun Run or Walk. The run was open to runners and walkers of all levels and ability with the entire proceeds going directly to Milford Hospice. Without support and contributions the hospice services would struggle to deliver the care, comfort and dignity patients and families require and deserve. Support it our little club did. Out running was Kieran Lees who finished in a sprightly 3rd position Michelle Carey, Michael Carey, Mary Hinichy, Jo Drea, Mary Magner, Yvonne Blackburn and new recruit from the couch to 5k series Lucy O'Conner.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events.

Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult.

Training Juveniles

Training in the community field in Galbally Monday nights at 7pm and Thursday nights at 6pm. For insurance reasons all juveniles must be registered with the club and must reach their 7th birthday during 2019. Registration forms are available at training each night. Cost of Registration is €20 per juvenile. (Family rates available).

Beginners

Classes continue for beginners on Monday night's 7pm to 8pm in the community field in Galbally facilitated by Patricia Blackburn.

Mooreabbey Milers Club events for 2019. Pop the dates in your diary.

● Michael Curley Cunningham 4 Mile Galbally (Friday, May 10)

● Cahir Half Marathon and Relay (Saturday, July 6)

● Mile Dash (Saturday, December 28)