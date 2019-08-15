PHOTOS: Tremendous Tipperary fans ready for All-Ireland final at Croke Park

Carrick-on-Suir's Saoirse Barry, Tina Walsh, Ashlyn Walsh and Aoife Walsh will be cheering on Tipperary in Croke Park on Sunday

Dundrum's Ava-Marie Parles and Níombh Cosgrave with Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickham star Ger Browne

Br Denis Reardon will be shouting for Tipperary all the way from Sudan on Sunday. Br Denis is the brother of Burncourt's Pakie Reardon

Carrick-on-Suir native Sean White will be cheering Tipperary on from Portlaw. “The last homecoming was a magic evening,” he smiles

Maura O’Brien with Tipp the dog. She says Liam Sheedy's Tipperary will win by four points

A contingent from Carrick Davins GAA Club will travel up to Croke Park on Sunday to cheer on the Premier County against Kilkenny

TipperaryLive.ie's Ruth Butler, Celine Kennedy and Grainne Ryan busting some moves around the office ahead of Sunday's clash with Cody's Cats