SPORT
PHOTOS: Tremendous Tipperary fans ready for All-Ireland final at Croke Park
IN ASSOCIATION WITH TIPPERARY PURE IRISH WATER
Tipperary's tremendous supporters are ready for the All-Ireland senior hurling final clash against Kilkenny at Croke Park, Dublin, on Sunday.
Send your All-Ireland final day photos to dylan.white@iconicnews.ie.
Read more: Clonmel man flying home from New York for the All-Ireland final
'I've been taking the piss wearing the Tipperary jersey at work'
In association with Tipperary Pure Irish Water
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on