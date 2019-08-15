SPORT

PHOTOS: Tremendous Tipperary fans ready for All-Ireland final at Croke Park

IN ASSOCIATION WITH TIPPERARY PURE IRISH WATER

Dylan White

Reporter:

Dylan White

Email:

dylan.white@iconicnews.ie

Tipperary's tremendous supporters are ready for the All-Ireland senior hurling final clash against Kilkenny at Croke Park, Dublin, on Sunday.

Send your All-Ireland final day photos to dylan.white@iconicnews.ie.

Read more: Clonmel man flying home from New York for the All-Ireland final

'I've been taking the piss wearing the Tipperary jersey at work' 

In association with Tipperary Pure Irish Water