Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club

Results

We will have results of the Christmas Stableford Competition next week.

Seniors

Our Senior Officer Gerry Maher organised a mixed scramble with the Ladies on Tuesday December 11. Gerry thanked everyone for their help in organising the day and congratulated our two incoming captains, Jenny Lawrence and Richard O’Keeffe and wished them the best of luck for the year ahead. Lady Captain Jenny Lawrence also thanked everyone for taking part and wished everyone a happy Christmas. The results were:

1st Flan McGlinchey, Mary Knightly, Pat O’Gorman, and Martin Maher.

2nd Gina Shanahan, Maura Crosse, Dave Sullivan and Dick Hennessy.

3rd Mary Hickey, Phyllis Heffernan, Diarmuid O’Connor and Tom Kennedy.

Ladies

Well done to Kay Crosse, Flan McGlinchey, Caroline O’Dwyer and Mary Hickey who featured in prizes at the Christmas outing in Kilkenny in the Junior Alliance. The next Minor Alliance outing is at Slievenamon on January 28. Well done to Jenny Lawrence who won the Christmas outing in Waterford recently.

Our par 3 competition continues.

The Club wishes a Happy Christmas to all Members and all the best for 2019.