GALLERY: Excited Tipperary fans on their way to Croke Park for Tipperary V Kilkenny All Ireland Hurling Final
In association with Tipperary Pure Irish Water
Reporter:
Sarah Smyth
18 Aug 2019
Thurles ladies Anne O'Regan, Pauline O'Dwyer and Avril O'Regan on Talbot Street for the Seán Treacy Commemorati before the All Ireland. Photo by Eamon Thurles ladies Anne O'Regan, Pauline O'Dwyer and Avril O'Regan on Talbot Street for the Seán Treacy Commemoration before the All Ireland. Photo by Eamonn McGee
Helena and Jerry Cotter from Tipp Town heading to Croke Park. Photo by Eamonn McGee Helena and Jerry Cotter from Tipp Town heading to Croke Park. Photo by Eamonn McGee
Friends for now...Niamh Murphy and Hannah Flynn. Photo by Eamonn McGee Friends for now...Niamh Murphy and Hannah Flynn. Photo by Eamonn McGee
The Dunphy Family from Clonmel, Tommy and Theresa with Niamh and Tom at Croke Park to cheer on Tipperary. Photo by Eamonn McGee The Dunphy Family from Clonmel, Tommy and Theresa with Niamh and Tom at Croke Park to cheer on Tipperary. Photo by Eamonn McGee
Paul, Neill and Liam Ryan of Cahir cheering on the Premier County. Photo by Eamonn McGee Paul, Neill and Liam Ryan of Cahir cheering on the Premier County. Photo by Eamonn McGee
Tipp fans ready for the action in Croke Park: Photo@ Eamonn McGee
Roberta and Laura Morris from Borrisokane. Photo by Eamonn McGee Roberta and Laura Morris from Borrisokane. Photo by Eamonn McGee
The Leahy family from Clonmel on Talbot Street this morning before the big game. Photo by Eamonn McGee The Leahy family from Clonmel on Talbot Street this morning before the big game. Photo by Eamonn McGee
