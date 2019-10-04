Over 800 ladies take on Tipperary mini marathon challenge

The weather held for the 10th Anniversary of the Tipperary Women’s mini marathon which took place on Sundayr.

Over 800 participants took to the roads of Clonmel to complete the 10km event. A wonderful atmosphere was created by Star Systems and an energetic warm up was performed by Niall from Kool Schools.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County County Michael Murphy and Cathaorileach of Clonmel MD Garreth Ahern addressed the participants before they made their up the Quay in Clonmel.

The first lady home was local Clonmel AC athlete Angela McCannAngela McCann in a chip time of 37.44 only 4 seconds ahead of Thurles girl Sharon Cleere who finished in 37.58. Third place went to Dymphna Ryan from Dundrum AC (38.08) who was followed in by club mate Linda Grogan in 38.40. Home in firth place was Glanmire girl Orla Byrne in a time of 39.09 with Kealey Tideswell, Clonmel AC coming home in 40.12 to take 6th place. Rosaleen O’Leary took the honours in the wheelchair category.

Well done to Special Olympic athlete Kellie O’Donnell who completed her first 10k in just over the hour mark. It was also fantastic to see Tipperary Ladies Football Captain Samantha Lambert fresh from her All Ireland win come home in 9th place. All the participants between runners and walkers were back in a time within 2 hours lead out by lead car sponsored by Barlo Motors, many of the participants were competing in the first ever 10km event. All entrants received a race medalon and event tech t-shirt which was sponsored by LI T. After the event South Tipp Physio and Summer Davis who treated participants to a well earned massage at the end.

Race Winner Angela McCann commented ‘I’m delighted to win this event for the first time, it was one event that escaped me over the years it was lovely to come back and win it in Clonmel, I would like to thank all the organisers and well done to all the participants’. The largest group raising funds was led by Sinead Murray for the ICU in Cork University Hospital in memory of the late Jack Downey with over 140 participants; the €200 donation will make its way to the charity.

The 2019 Tipperary Mini Marathon was supported by a groundswell of local businesses and civic organisations. There was huge praise for the superb organisation and months of careful planning and preparation from the hard working committee which was lead by Tipperary Sports Partnership and Clonmel Athletic Club. The organising committee included representatives Clonmel AC, Clonmel MD, LIT Tipperary, Clonmel Gardaí, Tipperary County Athletics and Tipperary Civil Defence. Support for the event was also provided by CTI Clonmel, Showgrounds Shopping Centre, the Sporting Press and Tipp FM.

The organising committee would like to extend their warm thanks to all the volunteers who supported the event and to all the local business who provided sponsorship, donations and support for the 2019 event including Sport Ireland who provided the seed funding through their Women in Sport programme. Special thanks to Clonmel Scouts who managed the water stations for all the athletes. A big thank you to all the athletes for taking part and creating an electric atmosphere.