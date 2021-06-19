" You will play with us forever" - Aherlow GAA club pays fitting tribute to Rachel Kenneally

The Aherlow Ladies Football Club has launched a club commemorative jersey in memory of their former player and dear friend Rachel Kenneally.

A native of Ballyglass, Tipperary Town, Rachel passed away at the age of 26 in March 2018. A member of the Tipperary team who lined out in the 2013 TG4 All-Ireland intermediate final against Cavan in Croke Park, she also played in a National League Division 2 final in 2010, and was a Munster Minor B championship winner in 2009 and 2010, as Tipp went on to contest All-Ireland finals in both years.

At club level, she played in the 2011 All-Ireland junior club final for Aherlow against Sperrin Óg, and she was a county and Munster winner with her club in that same year. A committed and very talented player, Rachel wore the blue and gold of her county and the green and gold of her beloved Aherlow with distinction for many years. The commemorative jersey was a collaborative project undertaken by a group of Rachel’s teammates and in consultation with the Kenneally family, to acknowledge and celebrate the contribution Rachel made to Aherlow Ladies football. Rachel wore the green and gold jersey from U14 to adult level. She was a vital part of the clubs progression from Junior C to Intermediate status, and left a lasting impression with all who played alongside her, coached her and supported her during her time in Aherlow.

The commemorative jersey displays Rachel’s number 6 position. It contains a picture of Rachel playing football on the left sleeve and includes the Breast Cancer symbol of the pink ribbon to continue Rachel’s message of awareness.

On the back of the jersey is a picture of the Galtee mountains with the message inscribed "Imreoidh tú linn go deo" (You will play with us forever). Rachel also represented Tipperary at underage and adult level. While studying to become a primary teacher in Mary Immaculate College, she played on the colleges Giles Cup winning team. During her time in Dubai she played on the Dubai Celts first team. The club is honoured to display the Tipperary Ladies football, Mary I and Dubai Celts crests alongside the Aherlow crest to mark Rachel’s time with each team and would like to thank each committee for the use of their respective crests. Rachel’s friends and footballers from around the world will be honoured to remember Rachel and to wear this commemorative jersey with pride. She was a fantastic player and a wonderful character full of life, humour and great courage and this jersey is a fitting tribute to her.

The jersey is available from O'Neill's and can be ordered online at https://www.oneills.com

/aherlow-lgfa-3s-jersey-

adults-v2-wht-grn-amb

.html