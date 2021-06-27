Saluting the Class of 2021 in south Tipperary

Staring out at the reader from the pages of The Nationalist this week are the hundreds of young people from all over south Tipperary who have reached an important milestone in their lives.

We salute the Class of 2021, the group of primary school students who will make the daunting transition from primary school to secondary school this year.

The pictures of 6th class students that feature in a 16 page special show a group of young people brimming with enthusiasm and confidence as they set off on a new stage of their journey in education and life.

The students are ready to take on that huge challenge thanks to the dedication, professionalism, understanding and care shown to them since they started in junior infants by their teachers and all the staff who work in our national schools.

Throughout the pandemic the school principals and teaching staff have shown exemplary dedication to their roles in ensuring these young people were kept on track, were engaged with and were empowered with a belief that as students they could rise to the many difficult challenges posed by Covid that threatened their educational progress.

Thanks to the teachers, SNA's and all school staff the necessary structure and guidance required by the pupils, be it while at home during lockdowns or in the classroom under strict Covid social distancing and other measures, was provided.

For every parent who sees their child close the chapter of primary school education there is a strong sense of appreciation for the teachers and all the staff in the school for what was done to help their son or daughter develop as a person in those formative years.

While that sense of appreciation as a parent is at its most powerful as their child departs, the friendships, experiences and care their children had at primary school is something that will forever have a very special place in their hearts.