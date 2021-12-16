Overwhelming generosity shown to Clonmel man all the way from Mizen Head to Malin Head

Clonmel man John O’Meara has completed his marathon journey from Mizen Head to Malin Head to help a young boy fund a trip to New York.

Six-year-old Danny Norris, who lives in Glasha, between Ballymacarbry and Newcastle, has stage 4 cancer and he hopes to go to America in the New Year for a vaccine trial.

A member of the Which Way Now Crew, John O’Meara drove his trusty Honda Cub 90 the length of the country to support the massive fundraising effort being carried out for Danny.

“The backside is a bit sore and the bike is fairly weary but it was a wonderful experience,” said John.

John paid tribute to the huge number of people who were so generous to him on his epic journey.

“People were just incredibly generous to the cause and everywhere we stopped they gave us food and support,” said John.

Somebody anonymously met the expense of the fuel and they were accommodated in Sligo by John’s sister.

“We had no costs, everything raised went to the fund,” he said.

“I am gone deaf from the truck drivers who left off their air horns all the way. It was mighty fun. You would be hungry and cold and those drivers would give you a great lift,” said John.

John thanked his friend John O’Gorman for accompanying him on his trip. He thanked Adam O’Gorman for keeping people informed on social media and thanked his mechanic Denis for helping him resolve a few problems with the bike during the journey.

“People were amazed to see a Santa on a Honda and they were so generous when they realised why I was doing it,” said John.