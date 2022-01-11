10th annual 'Little Bob's Tractor Run' raises €17 for 'Dream for Danny'

The 10th annual ‘Little Bob’s Memorial Tractor Run’ took place in Touraneena Parish, Ballinamult, on New Year’s Day 2022. This event was set up in memory of the late Robbie (Bob) Power who died in tragic circumstances in 2011.

In July 2021, the Power Family marked the 10th anniversary of Bob’s passing, and he is forever in their thoughts. It is obvious by the support shown each year at the Tractor Run the effect that ‘Little Bob’ had on people’s lives.

The yearly run has been a great success with a huge turnout of tractors, helpers and onlookers. Bob was a true gentleman and a friend to young and old, always ready to lend a hand or share a laugh and a joke. Bob’s passing has left a huge void amongst his family and friends.

All proceeds this year have been donated to the Dream for Danny Fund - Danny Norris is six-years-old. He is bright, bubbly, and full of fun and mischief.

In July 2020, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma. This donation will help Danny get access a Bivalent Vaccine trial in Memorial Sloane Kettering Hospital (MSK) in New York. The vaccine aims to reduce the chances of Danny’s Neuroblastoma returning. This cutting-edge treatment is not currently available in Ireland.

We were thrilled to have Waterford Senior Hurling Manager, Liam Cahill as this year’s special guest. 265 tractors, lorries, vintage cars, a motorbike and even a camper van gathered in Touraneena Community Centre this year’s tractor run – our highest number of participants so far.

Leaving the centre at 1pm, this year’s route took in Ballinamult, Newcastle and Ballymacarby.

The 2022 trophy went to Seanie Cotter, Aglish and spot prizes and vouchers were given out on the day by Liam Cahill who also presented Danny and his brothers Shay and Charlie with Waterford jerseys including a jersey signed by the Waterford Senior Hurling Team.

We are delighted to announce that the total raised on this year’s Tractor Run was a whopping €17,100. We would like to take this opportunity to wish Danny, his parents Lar and Lisa and brothers Charlie and Shay our very best wishes in the next part of their journey – this has been a very special Tractor Run for all involved. The response has been overwhelming and the positivity and support shown for Danny and his family has been amazing.

€46,995 RAISED SINCE 2012

Since the Tractor Run started in 2012, a whopping €46,955 has been donated to various clubs, groups and charities in Waterford and Tipperary. This phenomenal amount and the success of the tractor runs would not be possible without the support and generosity of drivers, sponsors, spectators, people preparing and serving refreshments, stewards and all the people that help to make this day so special every year.

This year Adam Bending, Photographer, volunteered his time and expertise to photograph and video the event – these photos and videos can be viewed on the Little Bob’s Tractor Run Facebook Page.

We especially remember Pat Dalton who passed away on January 7, 2022. Pat was always a gentleman and will be fondly remembered for all the help, advice and support he gave to the Tractor Run each year. We offer our sincere sympathy to Pat’s Wife Patsy, his son Sean, his brother John and the extended Dalton families at this sad time.

The Power Family along with the organising committee wish to sincerely thank everyone that contributed in any way to each of the Tractor Runs held to date, we look forward to seeing you all again on New Year’s Day 2023.

May you all have a happy and peaceful 2022.