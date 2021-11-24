Massive support for Danny following heart-rending plea from parents to help them save his life

There has been a remarkable outpouring of support throughout Tipperary and from all over the world for 6- year-old Danny Norris.

A heart-rending appeal for support made by his parents Lar and Lisa has touched people from near and far.

In last weeks Nationalist the story of Danny, who is battling stage 4 cancer was highlighted.

Danny, who lives in Glasha, located between Ballymacarbry and Newcastle, needs to go to the Memorial Sloane Kettering Hospital (MSK) in New York for a vaccine trial in 2021.

GOFUNDMEHis parents last week launched a GoFundMe campaign to help them meet the €380,000 costs involved.Up to Tuesday lunchtime over €133,000 had already been raised and donations continue to be made at a rapid pace.“We have been completely taken aback at the level of support we have received from our friends, neighbours, colleagues and the wider community since launching Dream for Danny. People have been so generous not only in terms of donations but with their messages of support, their time and their ideas, planning and organising events to ensure we reach our fundraising target,” said his mother Lisa.Lisa said the family had experienced incredible kindness and understanding during the last week.“The kindness we have experienced is just amazing, we are so grateful and would like to thank everyone who has contacted us or contributed in any way,” said Lisa.In July 2020 Danny, a pupil at Ballmacarbry primary school, was diagnosed with stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma, a cancer of the sympathetic nervous system.

Donate for Danny on this GOFUNDME link