19 Jan 2022

Aherlow community comes out in force to remember Ashling Murphy

19 Jan 2022

The community of Aherlow came out in force in solidarity with the family of Ashling Murphy who was murdered while out for a run in county Offally and was laid to rest on Tuesday.

 Aherlow ICA organised a  vigil held in memory of Ashling on Saturday last.

