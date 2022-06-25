Official launch of Talbot Hotel Clonmel

The excitement was palpable at the Talbot Hotel Clonmel on the momentous occasion of the hotel’s official launch party as part of one of Ireland’s favourite hotel groups the Talbot Connection.

This launch party was to celebrate the successful process of months of rebranding as part of its new addition to the Talbot Collection, which now sees this Irish owned hotel group grow to a family of 8 properties.

Friday’s full day of activities for its celebrations starting with a live radio outdoor broadcast with plenty of live interviews and music requests, a party for all its leisure members which then followed by a red-carpet welcome for an evening soiree full of delicious refreshments and live entertainment.

Sales and Marketing Manager Laura Jones opened the evenings festivities with a warm welcome to all invited guests in attendance giving an extra special welcome and thank you to Mayor Cllr Michael Murphy, Lady President of County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce Paula Carney Hoffler and Tipperary County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Marie Murphy who later kindly helped with the cutting of the ceremonious ribbon.

Following on from Laura’s introduction and welcome, the Talbot Collection Managing Director Mr Philip Gavin came to the stage to thank the invited guests in attendance and the larger local community for the overwhelming response to the Talbot Hotel Clonmel joining the collection.

Mr Gavin stated that “the people of Clonmel and its hinterlands have been so kind with their good wishes and kind words and that the support has just been nothing short of fantastic.”

Mr Gavin commented on how he was delighted to see that with the addition of the Talbot Hotel Clonmel to the Talbot Collection it has now grown the overall staff count to in excess of 850 personnel within the group and at local level in Clonmel he was thrilled to see the positive impact the hotel has on the community.

Mr Gavin continued to speak about the importance of community, community spirit, and all about the importance of the customer, all of which are fundamental core values of the hotel group.

Mr Gavin spoke about the exciting projects in the pipeline for the Talbot Hotel Clonmel and announced that a minimum of €1.5 million would be spent this year alone as part of a 3-year development plan for the property.

Before welcoming the newly appointed General Manager Mr William Burke to the stage to complete the proceedings for the evening, Mr Gavin officially launched the newly refurbished Poppyfield Ballroom which only alone saw an investment of close to €180,000.



Before the evening drew to a close the recently appointed General Manger Mr William Burke came to the stage.

Mr Burke spoke about his excitement of being back in Clonmel and as a Clonmel native how proud and wonderful it was to have such a well-recognised and respected hotel group based in his hometown.

Mr Burke reiterating the words of Mr Gavin, echoed his sentiments when he spoke about the good will of the community, and how grateful he was for the warm welcome he personally received.

Finishing, Mr Burke complemented his team, and the magnificent work they do, day in and day out. He spoke about how another core value of the group was employee engagement and development and how he looked forward to developing his team and also how we all played our part in promoting our wonderful town of Clonmel and county Tipperary.

BRIGHT FUTURE

We would like to wish the team at the Talbot Hotel Clonmel continued success and wish them a very bright future in Clonmel.

For more information on the Talbot Hotel Clonmel please call the hotel directly on 052-6188700 or email info@talbothotelclonmel.ie