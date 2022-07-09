Inaugural When Next We Meet Tipperary music festival was a special event

The inaugural When Next We Meet music festival held in the ideal setting of the walled garden of Raheen House Hotel in Clonmel was a very special event.
The two night event combined local and national talent to create a wonderful experience for all those who attended.
Photographer John D Kelly was there on both night to capture the atmosphere.
In the twenty two years of holding ceremonies this was the first time one was held on a Monday mid day.
Carol Creighton is the new District Administrator of Clonmel Borough District. Picture: John D Kelly
Photo of Moycarkey Coolcroo ACs Juvenile End of Season Jamboree held in Littleton on Thursday June 23
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.