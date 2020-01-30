Bansha senior citizens enjoy their annual party

It was that time of year again where the senior citizen’s of Bansha got-together for their annual Christmas party organised by the Bansha Show Committee.(Pictures by Caitriona Kenny)

Roger Grogan, Treasurer of the Bansha Show Committee said, “This is our most successful Senior Citizen’s Party to date with ninety-two people sitting for their meal. I believe this is down to momentum and now there are younger senior citizens are joining in; they’re not overawed by their age anymore. Once a younger senior citizen comes, then their friends will come too.

Our community has lost a lot of friends this year and we’d like to give a special mention to Frankie McDonnell. He was one of the old characters and was a great friend to the community of Bansha. r.”

Chairperson John Magnor was delighted with the turn out. “We have a record crowd here today, more than we’ve had for years – maybe we’re just getting older!”

After a beautiful meal, the music and craic was mighty provided by Willie Bun & Anthony O’Connor and The Porter Boys Ailbe Grace, Sean Quinn and Paddy Byron.

