No ring road no vote campaign launched in Tipperary Town

In a first-ever collaboration, Tipperary Town Chamber/TIRD, March4Tipp and Jobs4Tipp have joined forces to push for a ring road for the town. Recognising that all political party and independent candidates are now canvassing for votes ahead of the general election, the three groups are anxious to make the provision of a ring road a doorstep question for people to ask candidates about.

The town has to deal with 50,000 traffic movements each week from the N24. There is additional traffic from the N74 Cashel road and from a number of regional roads that converge on the town, although traffic volumes on these roads are not currently measured.

Councillor Annemarie Ryan of March4Tipp says that the traffic has to be diverted if the town and the community are to breathe and grow again.

“We are told that a bypass is being proposed. However, a bypass was approved in 2000 and never built. This new proposal has our bypass in with 21 other bypass projects in the National Development Plan. We stand little or no chance of being picked out from that basket of projects and it would be 15 to 20 years before we would have one even if we were selected. Our town and our community simply can’t wait that long. Our needs are urgent so we need a simpler and easier option to divert traffic around the town and that is a Ring Road that travels well outside the town” she said.

