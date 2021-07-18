Gallery: The late Jimmy Fogarty is rememberd in Two-Mile-Borris, Tipperary

In his home parish and his home place, the late Jimmy Fogarty would surely have been very proud.



The community came out to remember a man who had given so much to his locality by unveiling a commemorative plaque in Two-Mile-Borris - a fitting tribute to a man who was head, neck and heels involved in his native place.



MC, Mr Gerry Bowe was on hand on Friday afternoon last to welcome the Kelly family from Meath and the Maher family from Kildare - relatives of Jimmy, and many other friends and colleague as well - to the parish, prior to the plaque being unveiled by John Hackett and blessed by Rev Fr George Bourke.



And, Joe Moran spoke warmly about the contribution Jimmy Fogarty had made over many years, with special emphasis on his work with the GAA and with athletics.



A former journalist in The Tipperary Star, and commerical printer thereafter, Jimmy Fogarty was well known, throughout the length and breadth of Tipperary and much further afield. He was a respected scribe who enjoyed national prominence and was a most knowledgable man on many subjects, but especially sport and history.



Joe Moran said in his oration:

“The Great Liberator Daniel O'Connell on his deathbed said as follows: 'My soul to God, My body to Ireland, My heart to Rome.'

“If I could re-phrase that quotation for Jimmy Fogarty RIP it might read as follows: My soul to God, My body to my parents resting place in Loughmore and my life's work and spirit to the communities of Two Mile Borris, and the parish of Moycarkey-Borris.

“Today Jimmy's local community in Two Mile Borris formally remember him by placing his memorial stone among these of his local community, neighbours and friends. Our sincere thanks to the generosity and vision of our own Reverend Father George Bourke for this well-deserved memorial to Jimmy. We thank everyone that has helped to make a special remembrance of Jimmy, his cousin Eamon Kelly, his friend John Hackett and everybody present. It is my honour and privilege on its unveiling to briefly recall Jimmy's unique lifetime of service in our community.



Joe recalled Jimmy's athletics career and his later work as a columnist writing about athletics.

“Jimmy was a respected reporter on athletics in the Tipperary Star, Clonmel Nationalist, Gaelic Weekly and Marathon magazine. He bequeathed us a considerable library of quality writing not just the Moycarkey-Coolcroo book but also the Moycarkey-Borris GAA Story published in the Mid 1980’s and his own memoir Hillside Views 2011 which sold out in weeks.

“But you will find Jimmy’s writing in past newspapers, magazines, Athletics reports, hurling reports, football reports, match programmes, field openings, the souvenir booklet for the millennium year opening of the memorial wall for the Two Mile Borris All Ireland Winning team of 1900 and many other written sources.



“Much of Jimmy’s writing can be found under other people’s names as he was an expert ghost writer for anybody who needed an article or special column. Jimmy’s path into journalism and sports reporting was not accidental but the realization of his true vocation.



Jimmy, of Skehana, Two Mile Borris was a respected and valued administrator with Moycarkey Borris GAA club and acted as a mentor to many teams down through the years - in 1982 he reached the pinnacle as a selector with Gus Ryan, Sean Barry, Larry Ryan and Paddy Coman when Moycarkey Borris won the County and Munster Senior Hurling Championships.



Joe Moran summed up Jimmy Fogarty with his closing comments:

“A quiet man, Jimmy was humble, self-effacing and avoided the spotlight. A trusted friend and neighbour, Jimmy led a decent and balanced life, always finding the time to listen; the time to smile; the time to remember; the time to pray; the time to read and the time to travel.

“Our community has been very fortunate to have Jimmy in our midst, a gifted person who generously shared his many gifts with us. His memorial stone acknowledges our appreciation of Jimmy Fogarty, our esteemed scribe, friend and neighbour.”

Pictured above are some of the images of the event including the unveiling and blessing of the plaque by John Hackett and Rev Fr George Bourke respectively; the Moycarkey Borris GAA and Moycarkey Coolcroo flags; Joe Moran who delivered the oration; and family and friends of Jimmy who made the trip to Two Mile Borris for the special event. Below is the plaque which was unveiled.