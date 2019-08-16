Tipperary fan predicts Séamus Callanan to do 'untold damage' in All-Ireland final

Tipperary fans are painting their towns and villages blue and gold as the mouth-watering reunion with neighbours Kilkenny in the All-Ireland senior hurling final edges nearer.

Dundrum’s Michael Breen has his candles lit and prayers recited for a Tipperary win on Sunday. “It has been another rollercoaster of a championship," he says.

"Many would have forgiven the Tipperary boys for throwing their hat at it in the semi-final against Wexford, but they held firm and found a way to win. That result will have emboldened Liam Sheedy and his band of warriors’ desire and resolve to deliver another Liam MacCarthy trophy for the Premier County."

However, he feels Brian Cody’s Kilkenny side can’t be taken lightly. “They just never seem to go away. In their semi-final, Limerick turned up to hurl but Kilkenny turned up for war. Although Limerick can feel hard done by in the closing seconds, it still can’t take away from what Brian Cody has achieved (again) with a panel most other managers would only find excuses for.”

Nonetheless, Michael is confident Liam Sheedy’s men will do the business in Croke Park. “Kilkenny will bring the same intensity to the final, but Tipperary will be ready for it and I feel they have the better spread of players across the field in key positions to get the job done.

“Tipperary to win by five or six points, with Seamie Callanan to do untold damage and get the Player of the Year Award he was denied in 2016. Hon Tipp,” he adds.