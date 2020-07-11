Clonmel was well represented among Jack's Army in Stuttgart
Profound sadness at passing of legendary Irish football manager
Clonmel was well represented in Stuttgart on an historic day for Irish football in 1988 when Ray Houghton put the ball in the English net for a famous victory for Ireland and manager Jack Charlton.
Pictured above are a group of Irish fans, with a number of Clonmel people among them, who were fortunate enough to be behind the goal in Stuttgart as a Ray Houghton header looped over the head of a despairing Peter Shilton and into the English net.
Tipperary Live - The day Jack Charlton held a press conference in Clonmel
