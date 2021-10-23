Woods lands 1-10 as Holycross Ballycahill defeat Roscrea to survive the drop

Holycross Ballycahill1-15

Roscrea 0-12

Holycross Ballycahill survived the drop down to the Seamus O'Riain senior hurling championship following their relegation game victory over Roscrea in Templetuohy this afternoon.

An edgy, nervy encounter between the two sides emerged and the elements didn't help either with a stong wind and plenty of rain making for a dog-eat-dog clash with had many spills, but plenty of thrills as well.

And, it was Holycross Ballycahill marksman Darragh Woods who claimed the headlines as he bagged 1-10 of their total - the goal coming right at the death to inflict the coup-de-gras to the Roscrea challenge which saw them trying to vain to create a game-saving goal.

Roscrea, playing with the aid of the breeze in the first half, were in front by both breaks. They had established a 0-5 to 0-4 lead at the first half water break, but thanks to Dan Ryan, Luke Cashin, Darren O'Connor, Darragh Tynan and Alan Tynan points, they moved into a 0-10 to 0-6 half time lead - their lead could have been greater had it not been for a fine Dinny Ferncombe save for Holycross Ballycahill as he beat away an effort from Shane Fletcher.

Holycross Ballycahill would have the wind behind them in the second half but they trailed by five points, five minutes into that half with Luke Cashin getting two points for Roscrea. However four points from Darragh Woods followed by one from Michael Doyle tied up the match by the second half water break.

The mid men were coming strong now - the introduction of Joe Caesar at half time making a big difference. However, both sides missed a lot of chances in this segment of the game - Ferncombe again saving from Shane Davis to deny Roscrea a goal. And, when Woods pointed in the 22nd minute to give Holycross Ballycahill the lead for the first time since the 4th minute, it seemed as though the initiative had turned in their direction. Woods had another to go along with a long range point from Padraic Russell - Roscrea now needed a goal to tie the game.

But, it was Woods who would get that goal with a fine effort in the 31st minute after Holycross Ballycahill had turned over the Roscrea defence - the number of balls turned over in this clash was exceptionally high, as the two teams persisted with short passing on a day not suited to it.

Still, Holycross Ballycahill will not care that they limped over the winning line - these games are all about winning.

Roscrea could have goalled immediately after Woods' green flag - an Alan Tynan effort stuck the butt of the post and skid away to safety. Yes Roscrea will rue their missed chances - 15 wides in total, and many of them very scorable, proved their undoing.