Five@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

Specsavers Clonmel

33 Gladstone Street, Clonmel, Tipperary 

Call Specsavers Clonmel on 052-6124777 and visit the store's website

Denis Kinane Honda

Stradavoher, Thurles, Tipperary 

Denis Kinane Honda is still open for service and parts. Call 0504-21818 or email sales@deniskinanehonda.ie. Visit Denis Kinane Honda onlineFacebook and Instagram

Stakelums Office Supplies

Parnell Street, Thurles, Tipperary 

Call 0504-21888 or email sales@stakos.ie. Visit the store's websiteFacebook and Twitter

Barlo Motor Group

Davis Road, Clonmel, Tipperary 

Call Barlo's on 052-6125300. Visit Barlo's on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Ryans Cleaning

Unit 8, Stradavoher Retail Park, Thurles, Tipperary

Waste management, disposal and recycling, skip hire, man with a van, professional cleaning, and disinfecting services are available throughout Tipperary and beyond. 

Call 0504-24406 or email info@ryanscleaninig.ie. Visit Ryans Cleaning onlineon Facebook and Twitter.