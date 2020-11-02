#KeepinTippinBusiness
Five@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
WE ARE SUPPORTING BUSINESSES ACROSS TIPPERARY WITH A NEW FIVE@5 LIST EVERY DAY
Five@5: The Tipperary businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
Specsavers Clonmel
33 Gladstone Street, Clonmel, Tipperary
Call Specsavers Clonmel on 052-6124777 and visit the store's website.
Denis Kinane Honda
Stradavoher, Thurles, Tipperary
Denis Kinane Honda is still open for service and parts. Call 0504-21818 or email sales@deniskinanehonda.ie. Visit Denis Kinane Honda online, Facebook and Instagram.
Stakelums Office Supplies
Parnell Street, Thurles, Tipperary
Call 0504-21888 or email sales@stakos.ie. Visit the store's website, Facebook and Twitter.
Barlo Motor Group
Davis Road, Clonmel, Tipperary
Call Barlo's on 052-6125300. Visit Barlo's on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Ryans Cleaning
Unit 8, Stradavoher Retail Park, Thurles, Tipperary
Waste management, disposal and recycling, skip hire, man with a van, professional cleaning, and disinfecting services are available throughout Tipperary and beyond.
Call 0504-24406 or email info@ryanscleaninig.ie. Visit Ryans Cleaning online, on Facebook and Twitter.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on