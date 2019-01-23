Tipperary All Time Greats: Profile #4 Maurice Davin

Born at Deerpark, Carrick-on-Suir, Maurice Davin was at first a talented athlete who achieved international fame in the 1870s when he held numerous world records for running, hurdling, jumping and weight-throwing. At a time he was regarded as the best athlete in the world.

From 1887 Davin actively campaigned for a body to control Irish athletics.

Together with Michael Cusack, he called a meeting in Hayes’s Hotel, Thurles, on 1 November 1884, and founded the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA).

Davin was elected President and Cusack became its first secretary. Later, Thomas Croke, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly, Michael Davitt and Charles Stewart Parnell became patrons.