Tipperary All Time Greats: Profile #5 Micheál Ó Súilleabháin

From Clonmel, Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin, earned famed as an Irish musician, composer, academic and educationalist.

He held the Professorship of Music at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance which he founded at the University of Limerick in 1994.

He was awarded an honorary D.Mus from the National University of Ireland at his alma mater UCC in 2004. In 2017 he was awarded an honorary DMus from the Royal Scottish Conservatoire. In 2016 he was awarded the Freedom of the Town in his native Clonmel.

In 1990 he founded the Irish Music Archive at the Burns Library, Boston College. In 2016 he was awarded the O'Donnell Chair of Irish Studies at the University of Notre Dame, Indiana.