Reports emerge that Idris Elba could be the next James Bond

The producers of James Bond have said Idris Elba is “part of the conversation” to fill the 007 role.

Barbara Broccoli, with her brother Michael G Wilson, have produced the last nine Bond films including Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Following Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 in the highly acclaimed No Time To Die, one of the most sought-after roles in cinema is up for grabs.

British actor Elba, 49, who stars in Luther, is often tipped as one of the leading candidates to take over.

Speaking to Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, Broccoli addressed the speculation over who will next play Bond after she was told “a lot of fans want to see Idris Elba in a tuxedo.”

Broccoli, 61, said: “Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor.

“And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.

“I think we have decided that until No Time To Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to – well, we’ve all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else, actors to play the role or storylines, we just want to live in the moment.”

Other actors in the betting to replace him include Tom Hardy, Richard Madden, and Henry Cavill.

Craig, 53, is seen as one of the greatest Bonds ever.

Talking about his departure, Wilson, 80, added: “It’s very hard to see him go, he’s a tough act to follow, as they say.

“I think we will have a challenge in trying to continue on but we have set the bar high and I think it is a challenge we will have to face.”