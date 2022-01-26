My Tipperary Rose is a new single by Martin Grace

Singer Songwriter Martin Grace, from Nenagh
Martin Grace is a singer songwriter based in Nenagh in county Tipperary.
He travels the highways and byways performing his own songs and covers in bars and hotels in the surrounding counties.
Martin has written over 30 original songs and described My Tipperary Rose as his Tex Mex flavoured homage to beautiful Irish girls all over the world.
With his live appearances curtailed by the pandemic, Martin has composed or co-written 30 new songs during lockdown, which he is confidant will be recorded by singers seeking songs for their albums.
Already, My Tipperary Rose has been voted Song Of The Week by Tipp FM listeners and it's gaining traction across Munster all week.
We hope you enjoy it.
With no winner of their Last Man Standing competition Cahir Park FC would like to offer the full amount raised of €1,740 to the Hugh O'Brien Fund.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.