Tom Holland says new film Uncharted was 'very demanding'

Tom Holland says playing Spider-Man gave him an “incredible education” on performing stunts before filming Uncharted.

The actor says the upcoming adventure film, based on the video game of the same name, forced production teams to “push the limits of what we could do practically”.

Holland stars alongside Mark Wahlberg as swashbuckling treasure-hunter Nathan Drake, who featured in the original PlayStation Game.

I’d like to say the greatest treasure is the friends we make along the way, but tbh there is $5 billion on the line. @TomHolland1996 and @MarkWahlberg star in #UnchartedMovie, exclusively in movie theaters February 18. Tickets on sale Sunday, 1/30.* pic.twitter.com/L1hlkQu96u — Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) January 27, 2022

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the role, he said: “It was a very demanding film. We’re lucky to have each other as a kind of team to lean on each other.

“There are elements about it that are different, but I’ve been very lucky with my stunt team that I work with on Spider-Man.

“They have given me an incredible education when it comes to stunts and dealing with wire work and designing sequences to be more effective and also more naturalistic.”

He added: “Then again, with Spider-Man, I’ve always been able to wear a mask.

“So there are elements where you can disguise certain things and CGI can enhance things here and there.

“Whereas with Nathan Drake in this film, we really had to push the limits of what we could do practically.”

Uncharted is directed by Venom’s Ruben Fleischer with a script by Iron Man writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

The film also features Antonio Banderas as its mysterious villain and Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina star Tati Gabrielle.

Uncharted is slated to arrive in cinemas on February 11.